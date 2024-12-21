Eugen Arhin Denounces Kevin Taylor’s Baseless Accusations of President Akufo-Addo’s Property Ownership in the UK

Eugen Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, has strongly refuted claims made by social media firebrand Kevin Taylor, accusing President Nana Akufo-Addo of owning multiple properties in the United Kingdom.

Taylor, in a recent video posted on his platform Loud Silence, sensationally alleged that the President owns up to 15 properties in the UK, including one at 75 Nottingham Terrace in London.

Arhin dismissed the allegations as “completely false and baseless” and urged the public to disregard them. “These claims should be treated with the utmost contempt,” Arhin said, stressing that they are nothing more than a fabrication designed to tarnish the President’s image.

Taylor, who has consistently been critical of the Akufo-Addo administration, claimed to have documents revealing the alleged properties, promising to share them with his audience. However, he only named one property—75 Nottingham Terrace, which was last sold for £3.35 million in 2020. Taylor linked the property to President Akufo-Addo without providing any evidence to support the claim. Instead, he presented a cropped property document showing names related to the Akufo-Addo family, but incorrectly attributed it to the property in question.

A closer examination of the documents revealed that the property in question, 32 Nottingham Terrace, not 75, was indeed associated with President Akufo-Addo’s younger brother, Edward Akufo-Addo, and his wife, Irene Akufo-Addo. The sale price listed for 32 Nottingham Terrace, £350,000, is entirely unrelated to the £3.35 million sale of 75 Nottingham Terrace, which Taylor inaccurately tied to the Akufo-Addo family.

Responding to the allegations, Arhin emphasized that the President has no property ownership in the UK, and public records easily accessible through the UK’s Land Registry confirm this. “A simple check will confirm that none of these properties belong to President Akufo-Addo,” Arhin stated, adding that the claims are part of a wider effort to mislead the public and undermine the President’s reputation as he nears the end of his tenure.

Arhin also specifically denied that President Akufo-Addo owns Stratton Enterprise Holding Limited, the company mentioned by Taylor in his video. “I can categorically tell you that President Akufo-Addo has no knowledge of this company, let alone own it,” Arhin said, labeling the accusation as malicious and without foundation.

The Presidency’s communications director concluded by lamenting the spread of falsehoods about the President, particularly at a time when the nation’s focus should be on progress. “It is unfortunate that these baseless accusations are being used to create unnecessary distractions. President Akufo-Addo is a man who has dedicated his life to serving the people of Ghana with honesty and integrity,” Arhin stated.