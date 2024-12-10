Eugene Antwi Reflects on NPP’s Defeat, Cites Internal Divisions and Public Disconnect

Eugene Antwi Boakye, former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Subin, has openly addressed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) disappointing performance in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Antwi provided insight into the internal struggles and the party’s failure to address the concerns of the public, which he believes contributed to their electoral defeat.

Antwi focused on the internal divisions within the NPP, particularly the party’s controversial decision to remove Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, a senior party member, just seven months before the election. His replacement with Alexander Afenyo-Markin, according to Antwi, worsened existing factions and undermined the party’s unity during the critical campaign period.

“The removal of Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu and replacing him with Alexander Afenyo-Markin was not just a decision but a symptom of deeper issues within the party,” Antwi said. “There was no consensus, and it caused a division that affected our campaign.”

But it wasn’t just internal power struggles that hurt the NPP’s chances. Antwi also pointed to the party’s failure to engage with the concerns of ordinary Ghanaians. While the NPP was embroiled in its internal battles, he argued, the voices of citizens—particularly those unhappy with the economic situation and rising living costs—were ignored.

“We failed to tune in to what the people were saying,” he admitted. “While the party was caught up in internal matters, the people’s voices went unheard. Their dissatisfaction was growing, and instead of addressing it, we turned a blind eye.”

Antwi’s reflection highlights the NPP’s struggle to balance internal unity with public concerns, factors that ultimately contributed to their loss in the election.