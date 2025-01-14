Eugene Boakye Antwi Calls for Reassessment of NPP Flagbearer’s Powers Following Election Loss

Eugene Boakye Antwi, the former Member of Parliament for Subin in the Ashanti Region, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rethink the powers and role of its flagbearer as the party looks ahead to future elections.

In the wake of the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 elections, Antwi emphasized the need for a shift in the way the party selects its leaders and governs its internal dynamics.

In a candid statement, Antwi highlighted that the party cannot afford to repeat past mistakes and risk further electoral failure. He suggested that the next flagbearer must not only have the support of the party but must also recognize that leadership is a partnership between the party and the government. This, he argues, would allow the party to hold the leader accountable when necessary and ensure alignment between the flagbearer’s actions and the party’s overall vision.

“It is crucial that we do not choose a flagbearer who will repeat the mistakes of the past. If we do, we will continue to fail. There must be a proper forum for communication between the president, the party, and the flagbearer,” Antwi said, stressing the importance of collaboration and clear lines of communication within the party’s hierarchy.

He also pointed to the lack of engagement of key party executives during the campaign as a significant oversight. “We have a national chairman, general secretary, and national organizer, but what were their roles in the campaign? Is it not their responsibility to represent the interests of the party? When the flagbearer forms a campaign team and excludes these executives, that’s a fundamental issue,” Antwi remarked.

Antwi expressed concern about the culture within the party where once someone becomes president, they become unapproachable, leading to a situation where no one wants to challenge them for fear of losing favor or access to government opportunities. This, he believes, is detrimental to the party’s long-term success and stability.

The former MP’s comments reflect a growing debate within the NPP on the need for internal reforms and greater cohesion between the party’s leadership and its elected officials. His call for greater accountability and communication within the party marks an important step in the NPP’s efforts to regain trust and strengthen its position for future elections.