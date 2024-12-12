Eugene Boakye Antwi Comments on Mahama’s Parliamentary Majority and NPP Defeat in 2024 Elections

Outgoing Member of Parliament for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has expressed concern about the challenges that President-elect John Dramani Mahama will face in managing expectations with his record parliamentary majority.

Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show, Antwi emphasized that Mahama’s ability to manage the diverse expectations of the new lawmakers will be critical for his success in office.

Antwi noted that with the largest parliamentary majority ever, Mahama will face significant pressure to satisfy the demands of the lawmakers who played a key role in his election. He cautioned that if these expectations are not properly managed, it could lead to difficulties for Mahama’s administration. “John Mahama will fall or rise by Parliament, mark my words,” Antwi said, adding that it will be impossible to appoint all 169 Members of Parliament (MPs) as ministers or deputies, but at least they must feel valued for their support during the campaign.

In addition to the challenges Mahama faces in managing Parliament, Antwi also attributed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 elections to several factors, including failure to effectively respond to accusations of corruption and state capture made by North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Antwi believes that the middle class was influenced by these revelations and voted against the NPP in the elections. He questioned why the NPP did not adequately address these issues, suggesting that their failure to do so contributed to their loss.

Moreover, Antwi echoed concerns raised by other political figures, including Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), who pointed out that voter apathy was a key factor in the NPP’s loss. According to Akomea, about 2 million NPP voters from the 2020 elections chose not to vote in 2024, significantly affecting the party’s performance. The Electoral Commission’s certified results revealed that while Mahama received roughly the same number of votes as in 2020, the NPP’s candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, saw a major drop in support from 6.7 million votes in 2020 to just 4.6 million votes in 2024. The NPP’s failure to mobilize its base was thus a major factor in the party’s electoral defeat.