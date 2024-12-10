Eugene Boakye Antwi Lauds Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyepong for NPP’s 2016 Victory, Criticizes Current Leadership

Eugene Boakye Antwi, the Member of Parliament for Subin, has openly praised the contributions of Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyepong, acknowledging their pivotal role in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) historic victory in the 2016 general elections.

In an interview on Metro TV, Boakye Antwi credited the leadership duo for laying the groundwork that propelled the NPP to a significant triumph, securing 169 parliamentary seats and outshining the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which managed to secure only 106 seats. He emphasized their strategic collaboration as key to Nana Akufo-Addo’s landslide win over then-incumbent President John Dramani Mahama.

“The leadership of Afoko and Agyepong was a masterstroke for the NPP,” Boakye Antwi said. “Their organizational skills and grassroots mobilization delivered an unprecedented margin of victory for the party.”

Boakye Antwi also reflected on the contrast between the NPP’s success in 2016 and its struggles in the 2024 elections. He was critical of the current party leadership, particularly targeting Justin Kodua Frimpong, the current General Secretary, and former General Secretary John Boadu. According to Antwi, the leadership under Afoko and Agyepong set high standards that have not been matched by their successors.

“Our current leadership has simply not matched the competence of Afoko and Agyepong,” Boakye Antwi asserted. “In 2016, we saw meticulous planning and unity of purpose. Today, the NPP has been brought to its knees, and we must face the truth if we want to rebuild.”

These comments come at a time when the NPP is grappling with internal divisions, voter disengagement, and a disappointing defeat to the NDC in the 2024 elections. The party’s leadership is under increasing scrutiny as questions mount about its ability to connect with voters and address the issues that led to the loss.

Although both Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyepong’s tenures were marred by controversy, including suspensions during the lead-up to the 2016 elections due to internal party disputes, their role in galvanizing grassroots support and fostering effective communication between the party leadership and its supporters is now being revisited as a critical factor in the NPP’s success in that election.