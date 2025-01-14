Eugene Boakye Antwi Questions NPP Executives’ Roles in 2024 Election Loss

Former Member of Parliament for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has raised concerns about the lack of clear roles for key executives in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2024 elections.

In a pointed critique, Antwi questioned why the National Chairman, General Secretary, and National Organizer of the party were not assigned significant responsibilities in the campaign, a gap he believes contributed to the party’s defeat.

Addressing the issue in an interview on Accra-based OKAY FM, Antwi described this lack of engagement as a critical flaw in the NPP’s organizational structure. He stressed that the party needs to thoroughly examine this aspect as part of its reflection on why it lost the election.

“These individuals are supposed to represent the interests of the party, so what roles did they play during the campaign? Their positions are key to guiding and supporting the flagbearer, yet they seemed sidelined,” Antwi observed. He further pointed out that when a flagbearer is chosen, they tend to form their own campaign team and exclude the party executives, which undermines the unity and coordination required for a successful election campaign.

The former MP also emphasized the need for future flagbearers who become president to understand that they do not hold absolute power. He advocated for a more collaborative relationship between the flagbearer and the party, where both sides work together in partnership. “It is only through synergy that the president will be more inclined to listen to the party on crucial matters of governance,” he noted.

Antwi’s remarks reflect broader concerns within the NPP about the internal dynamics and power structures that may have contributed to the party’s 2024 electoral loss. His call for greater accountability, communication, and alignment between party executives and the flagbearer could be vital for the NPP as it looks ahead to future elections.