Eugene Boakye Antwi Reflects on NPP’s 2024 Defeat and the Lessons Learned

In a candid social media post, former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Eugene Boakye Antwi, shared an honest and introspective analysis of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Drawing on internal party reflections and events leading up to the elections, Antwi pinpointed key factors that contributed to the party’s loss and the vital lessons it must learn moving forward.

“We lost this General Election in the last quarter of 2022,” Antwi began, acknowledging a critical turning point in the party’s trajectory. He attributed the loss to the party’s decision to retain Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta despite mounting pressure from within the NPP to remove him due to his handling of the country’s economic challenges.

Antwi explained that the party’s refusal to heed the concerns of 90 Members of Parliament, who had urged President Akufo-Addo to replace Ofori-Atta, ultimately alienated the very constituents who had supported them in previous elections. “Keeping Ken Ofori-Atta at post till February 2024 meant that we were not listening to the very people who voted for us and therefore didn’t deserve their vote in 2024,” he stated, acknowledging the disconnect between the party’s leadership and the electorate.

The NPP’s failure to address the economic difficulties faced by the country, coupled with growing dissatisfaction with Ofori-Atta’s leadership, emerged as significant factors in the party’s defeat. Antwi lamented the consequences of the party’s inaction, stating, “They have therefore PUNISHED us severely and taught the NPP a bitter lesson,” underscoring the political missteps that contributed to the electoral setback.

He also pointed to voter apathy as a major factor, noting that nearly a third of registered voters—around 6 million people—did not participate in the election. “Almost a third of Registered Voters did not visit their Polling Stations to vote due to APATHY,” Antwi observed. This lack of voter engagement reflected growing disillusionment with the political process, and played a crucial role in the NPP’s defeat.

Antwi’s candid reflections serve as a sobering reminder of the importance of listening to the electorate, addressing their concerns, and taking decisive action when necessary. The former deputy minister’s assessment highlights the need for the NPP to reassess its approach, learn from its mistakes, and rebuild trust with the people in future elections.