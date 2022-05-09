Eunice Aba Sackey Wins Cape Coast NPP Women’s Organizer Position

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) newly elected Women’s Organizer in the Cape Coast North Constituency, Eunice Aba Sackey has shockingly and surprisingly defeated the incumbent, Heroine Bart-Plange popularly called Nana Amissah.

Eunice Aba Sackey made history in the Cape Coast North Constituency by polling 418 votes with her predecessor, Nana Amissah polling 202 votes, which resulted in a 216 vote difference.

This according to records is the highest votes ever gunned by any candidates in the voting history of the Cape Coast North Constituency.

Speaking to Madam Eunice Aba Sackey after the swearing-in of the newly elected candidates, she stated “ I am deeply moved by the expression of confidence from the entire NPP delegates in the Cape Coast North and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“I am immensely grateful to God, my family, my team, friends, and loyal supporters who so generously contributed their time and effort to our campaign during this very long election season.”

Nana Amissah prior to the elections was seen by some party gurus including former 1st Vice Central Regional Chairman, Horace Ekow Ewusi as hard to break, but apparently, Eunice Aba Sackey gained the highest votes amongst all the aspirants.

In the Central Region, Cape Coast North Constituency was one of the fiercely contested NPP elections for especially the Chairmanship, Secretary, and Women’s Organizer positions.