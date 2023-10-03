Eunice Adedapo Omolara wins gold in TKD in Germany

Eunice Adedapo Omolara, a national senior female Teakwondo athlete in the under 53kg weight class has won a Gold Medal in Germany.

It was at the TVBB Masters Championship (Finals) organised by DTU (Deutscheland Taekwondo Union).

The competition was held in Berlin, Falkensee at the indoor sports hall, and it featured some of the best athletes in the country

According to coach Selorm Fayise, she was in a direct semifinal against Plaff Marbell, a member of the national team and after an epic match she won the rounds.