Eunice Asiedu’s movie streams on American top streaming site Tubi

Ghanaian popular actress and film producer Eunice Oheneba Asiedu based in the United Kingdom is making waves internationally as one of her movies streams on America’s biggest movie streaming platform Tubi.

With three movies to her credit , she has set record of being the first Ghanaian to get her movie titled “Once upon a Family” on the American streaming platform.

Tubi is an American over-the-top content platform and ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox Corporation.

Once Upon A Family directed by Pascal Amanfo tells the story of a complicated Ghanaian family and the dark secrets they wished to hide – but all comes to light during the family reunion of a lifetime.

According to sources closer to Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha , the streaming places adverts on any movie they stream and through that it generates income for the producers.