Eunice Asiedu’s “Once Upon a family” features on Amazon Prime

British Ghanaian film producer Eunice Asiedu has achieved another success by getting one of her popular movies titled “Once upon a family” featured on Amazon Prime worldwide.

Just last week, the popular film producer cum actress got her movie streamed on popular American streaming platform Tubi.

According to her, this is part of a journey she is embarking on to get Ghanaian and African movies recognised across the world .

Even though she has more than one movie to her credit, she said that the distributor accepted to internationally market the movie titled “Once upon a family”.

“We are hoping to have more movies on there with time, but currently I have another movie which is still at the premiering stage, so I believe after premiering we can put them on the digital stores “, she told Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha .