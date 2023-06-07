Eunice Nkeyasen Eco Foundation launched to fight environmental degradation

Eco-Earth Foundation International, has in collaboration with Environmental Protection Agency and Forestry Commission, launched the “Eunice Nkeyasen Eco Foundation (ENEF) to fight environmental degradation and climate change.

The Eunice Nkeyasen Eco Foundation initiated by Eunice Nkeyasen, Miss Earth Ghana 2022, aims to fight and educate young children on global warming and climate change.

The Foundation was launched in Accra, witnessing five pageants of Miss Earth 2022 from England, Scotland, Burundi, India and Cameroon.

Miss Eunice Nkeyasen, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Foundation would educate the public and children especially on how they could contribute to curbing environmental pollution.

She said environmental protection must begin from the basis; therefore, it was crucial to educate young people about the contribution factors of man to this global warming menace. Its effects on mankind and how to prevent them.

She said the Foundation will not solely be in education but also practical for the public to see.

“As the saying goes, catch then young and they shall be yours forever; I believe education is a major key that can help broadcast this message on global warming and climate change,” she said.

Miss Nkeyasen said tackling climate change was a key issue for economic growth as far as environment and tourism is concerned.

She urged stakeholders to enforce policies on environmental protection, and everyone to make a pledge and say, “No to littering the environment”, “Yes to proper waste management” and “Yes to planting trees”.

The Foundation is set to have many activities including donation, education, research training and propagating the idea of protecting the environment.

Awards were given to some outstanding individuals who helped in building the project and made it be implemented.