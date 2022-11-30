EUR 1 million committed to strengthen operational capacity of GIS

The European Union (EU) has committed EUR 1 million to strengthen the operational capacity of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The Union is thus delivering on its commitment to contribute to enhancing Ghana’s security as it had done a second donation to the GIS at a ceremony at the Service’s headquarters in Accra.

That followed the successful conclusion of the Accra Initiative within the framework of the Strengthening Border Security in Ghana (SBS Ghana) Project estimated at EUR 1 million.

The items comprised five motorbikes with helmets and 50 document verification devices to support the Service in its efforts to ensure security for citizens and visitors, while guaranteeing the respect for the rule of law and human rights standards by border management authorities.

This was in a press release issued and jointly signed by Ms. Eunice Adofo Boanya, Project Officer, International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and Mr. Abdul-Kudus Husein, Press and Information Officer, EU Delegation to Ghana and copied the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.

The release said in August 2020, the EU as a long-standing partner of Ghana provided COVID-19 emergency assistance to the GIS, by donating 15 laptop computers, five vehicles (three pick-up and two minibuses), five motorbikes and personal protective equipment worth more than EUR 280,000.

According to the release, Mr Irchad Razaaly, the Ambassador of the EU to Ghana assured during the ceremony that “The EU will continue to strengthen its partnership with Ghana in the fight against transnational organised crime and border security with technical trainings, supporting Ghanaian law enforcement agencies to acquire knowledge, skills and tools to reinforce their efforts against internationally-organised crime and insecurity on land”

It added Madam Naana Eyiah Quansah, a Deputy Minister of Interior also said, “the government treasures the continuous support the EU continued to give to the GIS, as the Service strives to secure and protect Ghana’s borders which in the long run strengthens regional security”

Within the framework of the SBS Ghana Project, the EU in the next phase (2023) would provide 10 laptops, 2 pick-up vehicles and border patrol equipment to increase the operational capacity of the GIS, the release announced.

It explained the four-year SBS Ghana Project being funded by the EU through the Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF) and implemented by the ICMPD in collaboration with the GIS aims at improving border management and security in Ghana, by reducing irregular migration, human trafficking, the smuggling of goods and other cross-border crimes.