EurAfrican Forum 2024 unites European and African leaders in Portugal

The EurAfrican Forum 2024, organized by the Portuguese Diaspora Council, a non-governmental development organization, is set to convene prominent leaders from Europe and Africa on July 15th and 16th at Nova SBE University in Carcavelos – Cascais.

Key figures confirmed to attend include Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel; Minister of the Economy, Pedro Reis; and Minister of the Environment and Energy, Maria da Graça Carvalho. Additionally, speakers will include Sílvia Lutucuta, Angola’s Minister of Health, and Sam Dalitso Kawale, Malawi’s Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Water Development.

António Calçada de Sá, President of the Portuguese Diaspora Council, expressed anticipation for the event, highlighting its role in fostering dialogue on Euro-African cooperation across various sectors. The forum will feature discussions on topics such as investment, energy, education, digitalization, and health, aiming to promote sustainable development and collaboration between the two continents.

The EurAfrican Forum serves as a pivotal platform for enhancing public and private partnerships between Europe and Africa, drawing attention from diverse sectors and international organizations.