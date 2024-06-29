Euro 2024: Instagram Follower Surge Among Players Revealed

As the Euro 2024 group stages conclude, a fascinating trend emerges off the field: the significant spike in Instagram followers among players, revealing who has gained the most traction during the tournament.

Following meticulous tracking from June 13th to June 27th, Apuestas-deportivas.es has compiled data on the top Instagram follower gainers among Euro 2024 squads, both in absolute numbers and percentage-wise.

Top Gainers in Numbers:

Turkey’s Arda Güler leads the pack, which surged by an impressive 1,093,669 followers, positioning him as the player with the highest growth. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo follows closely with an increase of 996,661 followers, showcasing his enduring global appeal. England’s Jude Bellingham, France’s Kylian Mbappé, and Spain’s Lamine Yamal round out the top five, each accruing substantial follower counts during the tournament.

Percentage-wise Top Gainers:

Romania’s Florin Nita leads percentage-wise with an astounding 267.45% increase in followers, highlighting his newfound popularity. Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori and Hungary’s Barnabas Varga also saw significant percentage gains, reflecting their impact on social media during Euro 2024.

Team Performances:

Collectively, the Turkish squad gained the most followers, totalling 2.12 million since the tournament’s inception, underscoring their strong social media presence. Germany follows closely with a collective gain of 1.714 million followers, showcasing the team’s broad appeal.

Overall Impact:

Since the beginning of Euro 2024, players collectively amassed over 13 million new followers across various platforms, underscoring football’s immense global reach and digital influence.

Notable Losses:

In contrast, some players experienced a decrease in followers during the tournament. Notably, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski and Netherlands’ duo Steven Bergwijn and Frenkie de Jong saw declines in their follower counts, reflecting the dynamic nature of social media engagement.

The surge in Instagram followers among Euro 2024 players highlights individual popularity and underscores the evolving landscape of digital sports fandom. As the tournament progresses, these metrics provide insights into players’ off-field influence and potential earnings through sponsored posts.

Methodology:

Apuestas-deportivas.es tracked Instagram follower counts before and during Euro 2024, excluding accounts that were private or disabled during data collection, to ensure accuracy in reporting potential earnings per post.