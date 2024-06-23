Euro 2024: Most Expensive Group Stage Match Tickets Revealed

ARKA’s latest study reveals the top-priced tickets for Euro 2024 group stage matches, highlighting the fervor around games featuring top teams and legendary players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.
- Germany vs. Scotland
- Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich
- Starting Price: $762.00
- Most Expensive Tickets: $10,160.00
- Seats: 70,000
- Switzerland vs. Germany
- Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt
- Starting Price: $615.95
- Most Expensive Tickets: $4,445.00
- Seats: 58,000
- Denmark vs. England
- Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt
- Starting Price: $558.80
- Most Expensive Tickets: $2,540.00
- Seats: 58,000
- Scotland vs. Hungary
- Venue: MHPArena, Stuttgart
- Starting Price: $538.48
- Most Expensive Tickets: $13,699.49
- Seats: 55,000
- Turkey vs. Portugal
- Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund
- Starting Price: $473.71
- Most Expensive Tickets: $3,683.00
- Seats: 81,365
- Scotland vs. Switzerland
- Venue: RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne
- Starting Price: $444.50
- Most Expensive Tickets: $13,699.49
- Seats: 50,000
- Germany vs. Hungary
- Venue: MHPArena, Stuttgart
- Starting Price: $443.23
- Most Expensive Tickets: $4,127.50
- Seats: 55,000
- Portugal vs. Czechia
- Venue: Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig
- Starting Price: $443.23
- Most Expensive Tickets: $3,810.00
- Seats: 41,122
- Netherlands vs. France
- Venue: Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig
- Starting Price: $412.75
- Most Expensive Tickets: $3,556.00
- Seats: 41,122
- Croatia vs. Italy
- Venue: Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig
- Starting Price: $394.97
- Most Expensive Tickets: $3,810.00
- Seats: 41,122
These figures underscore the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding Euro 2024, with ticket prices reflecting the excitement for these high-stakes matches.
