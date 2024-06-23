Euro 2024: Most Expensive Group Stage Match Tickets Revealed

ARKA’s latest study reveals the top-priced tickets for Euro 2024 group stage matches, highlighting the fervor around games featuring top teams and legendary players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

Germany vs. Scotland Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

$10,160.00 Seats: 70,000 Switzerland vs. Germany Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

$4,445.00 Seats: 58,000 Denmark vs. England Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

$2,540.00 Seats: 58,000 Scotland vs. Hungary Venue: MHPArena, Stuttgart

$13,699.49 Seats: 55,000 Turkey vs. Portugal Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

$3,683.00 Seats: 81,365 Scotland vs. Switzerland Venue: RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

$13,699.49 Seats: 50,000 Germany vs. Hungary Venue: MHPArena, Stuttgart

$4,127.50 Seats: 55,000 Portugal vs. Czechia Venue: Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig

$3,810.00 Seats: 41,122 Netherlands vs. France Venue: Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig

$3,556.00 Seats: 41,122 Croatia vs. Italy Venue: Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig

$3,810.00 Seats: 41,122

These figures underscore the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding Euro 2024, with ticket prices reflecting the excitement for these high-stakes matches.