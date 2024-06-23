Euro 2024: Most Expensive Group Stage Match Tickets Revealed

By
Roger A. Agana
-
0
Euro
euro2024

ARKA’s latest study reveals the top-priced tickets for Euro 2024 group stage matches, highlighting the fervor around games featuring top teams and legendary players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

  1. Germany vs. Scotland
    • Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich
    • Starting Price: $762.00
    • Most Expensive Tickets: $10,160.00
    • Seats: 70,000
  2. Switzerland vs. Germany
    • Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt
    • Starting Price: $615.95
    • Most Expensive Tickets: $4,445.00
    • Seats: 58,000
  3. Denmark vs. England
    • Venue: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt
    • Starting Price: $558.80
    • Most Expensive Tickets: $2,540.00
    • Seats: 58,000
  4. Scotland vs. Hungary
    • Venue: MHPArena, Stuttgart
    • Starting Price: $538.48
    • Most Expensive Tickets: $13,699.49
    • Seats: 55,000
  5. Turkey vs. Portugal
    • Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund
    • Starting Price: $473.71
    • Most Expensive Tickets: $3,683.00
    • Seats: 81,365
  6. Scotland vs. Switzerland
    • Venue: RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne
    • Starting Price: $444.50
    • Most Expensive Tickets: $13,699.49
    • Seats: 50,000
  7. Germany vs. Hungary
    • Venue: MHPArena, Stuttgart
    • Starting Price: $443.23
    • Most Expensive Tickets: $4,127.50
    • Seats: 55,000
  8. Portugal vs. Czechia
    • Venue: Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig
    • Starting Price: $443.23
    • Most Expensive Tickets: $3,810.00
    • Seats: 41,122
  9. Netherlands vs. France
    • Venue: Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig
    • Starting Price: $412.75
    • Most Expensive Tickets: $3,556.00
    • Seats: 41,122
  10. Croatia vs. Italy
    • Venue: Red Bull Arena Leipzig, Leipzig
    • Starting Price: $394.97
    • Most Expensive Tickets: $3,810.00
    • Seats: 41,122

These figures underscore the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding Euro 2024, with ticket prices reflecting the excitement for these high-stakes matches.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here