A persistent low-pressure system over Europe delivered the continent its coolest spring since 2013, according to records from the EU’s Copernicus climate change service.

The average March to May temperature was 0.45 degrees Celsius below the average from 1991 to 2020, the agency announced Monday in Reading, England.

In large parts of Europe, lower temperatures than the long-term average were measured, it said. Exceptions were Scandinavia and the south-west of the Iberian Peninsula.

“In May 2021, most of Europe experienced below-average temperatures with the centre of the temperature anomaly located over Germany,” a Copernicus statement said.

“The month was characterised by unseasonal cyclonic weather conditions and this led to Germany having the coldest May since 2010 and maximum temperatures in the United Kingdom being some of the lowest recorded.”

But a worldwide view of weather data over the period painted a warmer picture.

Globally, researchers recorded higher temperatures in May than the long-term average: the month was 0.26 degrees Celsius warmer than the average of the past 20 years.

Western Greenland, North Africa, the Middle East and northern and western Russia were particularly affected. In the 12 months to May, the global temperature was 0.29 degrees Celsius higher than the 1991 to 2020 average.