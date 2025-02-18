Europe Struggles to Unite on Ukraine as U.S.-Russia Talks Loom

In a bid to assert their relevance amid escalating U.S.-Russia diplomacy on Ukraine, European leaders convened an emergency summit in Paris Monday, vowing to boost defense spending and reaffirm support for Kyiv—but divisions over troop deployments and Washington’s exclusion of Europe from peace talks exposed deep fractures.

The meeting, held ahead of Tuesday’s U.S.-Russia negotiations in Riyadh, underscored Europe’s scramble to avoid being sidelined in a conflict that has upended the continent’s security order.

The Paris talks brought together leaders from NATO, the European Commission, and key member states, including France, Germany, Britain, Poland, and Italy.

While they agreed to increase military aid to Ukraine and raise defense budgets, consensus crumbled over deploying ground troops. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed such discussions as “totally premature,” while Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned of risks to soldiers’ lives. Only British Prime Minister Keir Starmer left the door open, saying troops could be committed if paired with a U.S. security guarantee and lasting peace deal .

The urgency of the moment was palpable. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen framed the crisis as a test of strength, declaring, “Ukraine deserves peace through strength,” while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk acknowledged a “new phase” in transatlantic ties, urging Europe to embrace greater self-defense . Germany pledged to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense, with Scholz advocating that such spending not count toward budget deficits—a proposal echoed by Denmark’s Frederiksen .

Yet the meeting also laid bare Europe’s vulnerabilities. Leaders criticized the U.S. for excluding them from Riyadh talks, with Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar lamenting the absence of all EU members.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico attacked the EU’s top representatives for lacking mandates, warning, “This does not help build trust” . Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected any peace deal negotiated without Kyiv’s input, stating, “Ukraine will not accept anything decided behind its back” .

The Paris summit highlighted a broader dilemma: Europe’s reliance on U.S. security guarantees clashes with its desire for autonomy, especially as President Trump’s administration signals a retreat from the region. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte acknowledged the tension, stating that while Europe must “step up” on defense, U.S. cooperation remains “essential” .

Croatian analysts warned that Europe faces tough choices between social spending and military investment, with one commentator noting, “The EU must decide quickly: become a U.S. proxy or chart its own course” .

As European leaders prepare for an EU summit in March, the pressure to unify grows. France’s Le Figaro reported that Brussels is desperate to secure a seat at the negotiating table, even as Riyadh talks risk rendering Europe an afterthought. For now, the continent’s rhetoric of resolve masks a harsh reality: without a coherent strategy, its voice in Ukraine’s future may grow ever fainter.