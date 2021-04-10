For Danica Angela Marcos, the weirdest yet saddest scenario was to watch her grandfather’s funeral live on Zoom, seeing her cousins crying on the screen but not able to give them a hug because of the lockdown.
Many Europeans, like Marcos, have undergone similar human sorrows and pains, as the nightmare of COVID-19, which has shrouded the continent since more than one year ago, is still hovering around.
