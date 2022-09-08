European Commission May Formulate Formal Emergency Energy Measures Proposals by Tuesday

The European Commission may formulate the formal proposals for new emergency energy measures by September 13, Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the EU put forward a set of five different immediate measures amid skyrocketing electricity prices for households and companies to regulate “enormous” market volatility.

“We will table the proposal next Tuesday. probably at the College [of Commissioners], it depends on the progress we make,” Mamer told a briefing.

The next steps is now to discuss these proposals with the member states in order to be able to finalize them for the adoption by the college, the official added.