The European Commission on Tuesday published a draft for Delegated Act, setting single maximum EU-wide voice termination rates for fixed and mobile services.

The act, which will be adopted at the end of December, is said to further integrate the fragmented markets, according to press releases from the Commission.

Termination rates (so-called “Eurorates”) are the rates telecommunications operators charge each other to deliver voice calls between their networks. A maximum EU-wide rate will ensure a more competitive cross-border environment. In the end, consumers will benefit from lower rates.

According to the Electronic Communication Code, the Eurorates are to be based on the recovery of incremental costs of an efficient operator, thereby avoiding excessive wholesale prices.

As required in the EU process for the adoption of Delegated Acts, the Commission on Tuesday published the draft on the Commission website for public feedback for a four-week period.

On Tuesday, the European Commission also published its draft recommendation on product and service markets within the electronic communication sector.