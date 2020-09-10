The European cross country championships which was set for December 13 in Dublin, Ireland has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing body European Athletics confirmed on Wednesday.

The event was expected to draw more than 600 athletes from about 40 European countries and regions, but the travel restrictions across the continent associated with the virus has brought too many uncertainties, said the European Athletics, adding that they made the decision in an executive board meeting on Tuesday.

“The decision to cancel the European Cross Country Athletics Championships was a very tough choice for European Athletics,” said interim president Dobromir Karamarinov.

“I know that all the athletes and entire athletics community were looking forward to this event but I ask them to keep heart,” he noted.

Following the cancellation of the Paris 2020 European Athletics Championship in April, the last major European Athletics event this year has been cancelled.

The 2021 edition of the championships will be held in Turin, Italy.