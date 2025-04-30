European Development Banks Invest $155 Million in Sustainable Crop Supply Chains

Five European development finance institutions have jointly pledged $155 million to support ECOM Agroindustrial Corp., a global leader in coffee, cocoa, and cotton sourcing, in a seven-year working capital agreement.

The facility, arranged by the Netherlands’ FMO, includes contributions from Britain’s BII, Belgium’s BIO, Germany’s DEG, and France’s PROPARCO. It aims to stabilize ECOM’s operations across Africa and other commodity-producing regions amid volatile prices for cocoa and coffee.

ECOM, a Swiss-based firm with operations in 40 countries, partners with over 500,000 smallholder farmers to improve agricultural practices and supply chain transparency. The funding will address rising production costs while expanding programs such as farmer training, climate-resilient crop management, and the replacement of aging coffee trees. The company’s emphasis on certified, traceable supplies aligns with the lenders’ focus on reducing inequalities (SDG 10), advancing climate action (SDG 13), and fostering cross-sector partnerships (SDG 17).

Hans Boogaard, FMO’s Director of Agriculture, described the deal as critical for smallholder resilience during market instability. Kwabena Asante-Poku of BII emphasized the potential to strengthen West Africa’s cocoa sector, a key foreign exchange earner for Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. BIO’s Carole Maman highlighted ECOM’s role in sustainable cocoa sourcing, particularly in Côte d’Ivoire, where the firm supports farmers through field training and financing.

The transaction builds on a 13-year partnership between ECOM and the DFIs, including prior syndicated loans. DEG’s Rena Terfruechte noted that 20% of beneficiary farmers are women, underscoring the initiative’s inclusive design. ECOM’s Benjamin Rimaud linked the financing to long-term climate adaptation, stating it would help farmers adopt efficient practices to mitigate environmental risks.

The facility carries a “Reduced Inequalities” label and partial green certification, reflecting its dual social and environmental goals. Such collaborations signal a broader shift among development lenders to address gaps in agricultural financing, particularly in regions vulnerable to commodity price swings and climate disruptions. By prioritizing traceability and farmer resilience, the initiative may offer a model for balancing economic viability with sustainability in global supply chains, as demand for ethically sourced crops continues to grow.