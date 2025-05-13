European DFIs Commit $80 Million to Boost African Mid-Market Growth Through BluePeak Fund

Four European development finance institutions (DFIs) British International Investment (BII), FMO, Swedfund, and Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM) have pledged $80 million to BluePeak Private Capital Fund II, a private credit vehicle targeting Africa’s underserved mid-market businesses.

The first close of the fund signals a coordinated push to address the continent’s $330 billion annual financing gap, which stifles growth for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in sectors such as food manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and financial services.

The fund, managed by BluePeak Private Capital, will provide flexible debt solutions to businesses deemed too large for microfinance but too small for traditional bank lending. By focusing on companies with strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, the initiative aims to strengthen local value chains, promote gender inclusion, and create jobs. Notably, BluePeak’s 2X Challenge qualification underscores its commitment to advancing women’s economic participation.

BII leads the DFI consortium with a $30 million commitment, followed by Swedfund ($20 million), FMO ($15 million), and SIFEM ($15 million). The collaboration reflects a broader strategy among European DFIs to de-risk private capital flows into Africa while prioritizing developmental impact. “Flexible financing is critical for African businesses to scale,” said Chris Chijiutomi, BII’s Head of Africa. “This partnership demonstrates how blended finance can attract broader investor interest to the continent’s mid-market.”

Swedfund’s Jakob Larsson emphasized job creation and financial inclusion, particularly for youth and women, as core objectives. FMO’s Annemarie van Duijn highlighted BluePeak’s role in bridging ownership retention challenges for entrepreneurs, while SIFEM’s Anthony Njoroge tied the investment to long-term economic resilience.

BluePeak Managing Partner Walid Cherif noted the fund’s rapid traction Fund II’s launch comes less than four years after its predecessor’s first close as evidence of investor confidence in Africa’s defensive sectors. The firm’s prior investments include Kenyan pharmaceutical supplier Davis & Shirtliff and Ghanaian agribusiness Wienco.

Africa’s mid-market, which contributes an estimated 40% of GDP across the continent, remains hamstrung by limited access to credit. Traditional lenders often avoid the segment due to perceived risks, despite its potential to drive industrialization and import substitution. BluePeak’s focus on “resilient” industries mirrors a growing DFI trend to back businesses that combine commercial viability with climate adaptation and social equity metrics.

This initiative aligns with the European DFI Alliance’s 2025 roadmap, which prioritizes mobilizing $12 billion in private capital for African infrastructure and SMEs. Similar efforts, such as the $500 million Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa, underscore the strategic shift toward blended finance models. However, critics caution that debt instruments must be paired with technical assistance to prevent over-leverage in volatile markets. As interest in African private credit grows, the success of funds like BluePeak’s could determine whether institutional investors follow DFIs into this high-potential yet complex asset class.