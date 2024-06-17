European Groups Advocate Non-Discriminatory EUCS Label for Cloud Services

Twenty-six industry groups across Europe have voiced concerns that the proposed European Union Cybersecurity Certification Scheme (EUCS) for cloud services should not unfairly target major tech firms like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

This caution comes ahead of a pivotal meeting involving the European Commission, EU cybersecurity agency ENISA, and EU member states on Tuesday to deliberate the scheme’s finalization.

Initially introduced by ENISA in 2020, the EUCS aims to assist governments and businesses in selecting secure and trustworthy cloud computing providers. With the global cloud computing industry boasting substantial annual revenues and robust growth forecasts, the certification scheme is viewed as pivotal for enhancing cybersecurity standards across the continent.

Recent amendments to the EUCS, notably the removal of sovereignty requirements, have drawn attention. Previously, these requirements mandated U.S. tech giants to collaborate with EU-based entities for data handling within the bloc to qualify for the highest cybersecurity label. The revised approach emphasizes industry best practices and non-discriminatory principles, aligning with feedback from stakeholders.

In a joint letter addressed to EU countries, the industry groups emphasized the importance of an inclusive EUCS that supports the free movement of cloud services across Europe. They argue that such an approach would bolster member companies’ competitiveness both domestically and globally, contribute to Europe’s digital aspirations, and fortify overall resilience and security.

Ensuring that diverse and resilient cloud technologies are accessible to businesses remains a cornerstone of the industry groups’ advocacy. They assert that tailored cloud solutions are essential for navigating the increasingly competitive global marketplace.

Signatories to the letter include prominent organizations such as the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU, representing multiple EU member states and sectors pivotal to Europe’s digital economy.

As discussions progress, the balance between stringent cybersecurity requirements and fostering an environment conducive to technological innovation and economic growth will be critical for shaping the future landscape of cloud computing in Europe.