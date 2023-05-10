European Parliament recognises the strategic importance of standardisation – Adam Bielan

“I’m pleased to see that standardisation is increasingly at the heart of the EU’s Digital and Industrial Strategy, recognising its strategic importance in shaping our future”, said ECR Rapporteur Adam Bielan after his report on a standardisation strategy for the internal market was adopted by the European Parliament in Strasbourg today.

Presenting the text, Mr Bielan pointed out that the functioning of the internal market was greatly facilitated by the adoption of market standards, which replace up to 34 national standards with one common European standard. “This meets the needs of European industry as well as the interests of society as a whole. Our commitment to the market-based and voluntary process behind standards is key to promoting a sustainable global system,” Mr Bielan stressed.

He also added that one of the key issues highlighted in the report was the need for international cooperation on standardisation, concluding that: “Given the changing and complex dynamics of global trade, we need to promote an inclusive and similar approach to standardisation at the international level”.