European Parliament recommendation on EU relations with Palestinian Authority flawed

A European Parliament recommendation adopted today in Strasbourg on the EU’s relations with the Palestinian Authority received strong criticism from the European Conservatives and Reformists Group.

“Instead of focusing on the EU’s relations with the Palestinian Authority as the title mentioned, the European Parliament voted through a long list of criticism against Israel. The word ‘Israel’ or ‘Israeli’ is mentioned almost twice as much in the original recommendation as the word ‘Palestinians’ or ‘Palestine’.

The original draft was very light on condemning Palestinian terrorism, but I am pleased that several ECR amendments got adopted.

This substantially strengthens the wording on condemning Palestinian terrorism and ensuring that no EU funding may go to terrorist organisations or to activities that incite hatred and violence”, ECR Shadow Rapporteur Charlie Weimers said, speaking after the vote. The recommendation by rapporteur Evin Incir from the Socialists & Democrats Group is a compilation of mainly criticism towards Israel, which veers far from the EU’s position on its relations with the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The end vote divided the parliament but achieved a slight majority of leftists, greens, socialists, and some liberals and Christian democrats.

“The recommendation goes as far as to call for the release of all political prisoners, which include members of EU-listed terrorist organisations such as Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The ECR amendment that sought to correct this by including the wording “peaceful” got rejected. This is a travesty”, Weimers said.

Weimers also tabled amendments, which were adopted by a majority: On Palestinian textbooks for their problematic and hateful content, the Palestinian leadership’s ‘martyr payments’ and stipends to Palestinians in Israeli prisons convicted of terrorism against Israeli civilians. With other amendments, Weimers ensured that no EU funding may directly or indirectly be diverted to EU-listed terror organisations nor that money may be misallocated to activities that incite hatred and violence. Furthermore, Weimers tabled amendments that called for the release of the remains of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul and the safe return of Israeli civilians Hisham Al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu from Hamas captivity in Gaza as well as on the PA’s close relations with Russia, which did not get adopted.

“The adopted recommendation on the EU’s relations with the Palestinian Authority is bad, but thanks to the adoption of ECR amendments, much worse has been diverted”, Weimers concluded.