European Retailers Demand EU Action Against Visa and Mastercard Fees

Major European retailers and digital commerce groups have called on the European Commission to address rising card payment fees imposed by Visa and Mastercard, warning that the current system harms competition and innovation.

In a joint letter signed by trade associations representing companies like Amazon, H&M, and Carrefour, the retailers accused the payment giants of increasing fees by 34% between 2018 and 2022 without delivering corresponding service improvements.

The letter, sent to top EU officials on 13 May 2025, argues that Visa and Mastercard which process around two-thirds of eurozone card transactions operate under an opaque fee structure that leaves retailers unable to predict or contest costs. The coalition, including EuroCommerce and Ecommerce Europe, urged regulators to impose price controls on interchange fees, enforce transparency rules, and establish monitoring mechanisms to scrutinize future fee changes.

Visa defended its pricing, stating that fees reflect investments in security, fraud prevention, and system reliability. Mastercard declined to comment. The dispute highlights broader EU concerns over reliance on U.S.-based payment networks, with policymakers exploring alternatives like a digital euro to reduce dependency.

The retailers’ push underscores growing frustration with the dominance of Visa and Mastercard, as businesses seek a more competitive and transparent payments landscape. The outcome could shape the future of digital payments in Europe, balancing cost concerns with the need for secure, efficient transaction systems.