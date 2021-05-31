The European Court of Justice said on Monday that the EU Super League filed claims that the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and FIFA are in violation of EU competition rules.

“#ECJ : European Super League claims @UEFA / @FIFAcom in violation of #EU Competition rules in a reference from Madrid Court #football #EuropeanSuperLeague (C-333/21),” the EU Court of Justice tweeted.

On May 25, FIFA posted a statement on their website saying that proceedings were opened against three remaining members of the European Super League, Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC. The proceedings followed an investigation conducted by the UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors looking over claims for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework.

The Super League was a short-lived project of 12 major clubs that announced a new tournament in April. The plan was met with harsh criticism from the FIFA, UEFA, national associations and the global football community. The UEFA threatened to ban players participating in the Super League matches from European and world championships. As a result, nine of the 12 founding clubs left the project and signed a document declaring that the Super League idea was a mistake.