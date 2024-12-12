European Union Commends Vice President Bawumia’s Leadership Following 2024 Elections

The European Union (EU) has praised Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for his exemplary leadership and statesmanship after the 2024 general elections.

In a statement, the EU lauded Bawumia as an “honourable and dignified leader” for his swift and decisive acceptance of the election results. The Union emphasized that this act of political maturity sets a high standard for leaders across Africa, underscoring Bawumia’s commitment to democratic principles.

Bawumia, who has previously co-chaired the EU-Ghana partnership dialogues, was recognized for his instrumental role in strengthening the relationship between Ghana and the EU. The EU commended his leadership for consistently presenting Ghana as a model of democracy on the African continent.

Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly, speaking on behalf of the EU, noted that African electoral experts observing the election were impressed by Ghana’s best practices, which they intend to replicate in their own countries.

The EU also praised the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections, commending the Ghanaian Electoral Commission (EC) and the broader society for their efforts in ensuring a transparent and fair process. The Union highlighted key milestones leading up to the election, including manifesto launches, Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings, and the signing of the Peace Pact, which it said demonstrated Ghana’s commitment to upholding a credible and peaceful electoral process.

On election day, 88 diplomats from EU member states, as well as officials from Norway, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, visited 430 polling stations across ten regions. Their assessment praised the professionalism of the polling staff and the orderly conduct of security forces, which the EU described as a testament to Ghana’s robust democratic framework.

The EU also acknowledged the contribution of 4,000 domestic and international observers who were deployed across the country. Organizations such as the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) were recognized for their role in safeguarding the integrity of the elections.

The EU’s endorsement adds to the growing recognition of Ghana’s standing as a beacon of democracy in Africa. The peaceful elections serve as a reminder of the importance of unity and institutional strength in preserving democratic values.