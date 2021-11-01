European Union Delegation affirms commitment to African Court

The European Union Delegation to the African Union has affirmed its commitment to the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights stressing that the EU has been a long-time partner to the Court.

The EU has not only been a partner of the African Court, but also committed to other members of the African Human Rights system and the African Governance Architecture (AGA) at large.

“This sustained collaboration with the African Court has proven a positive one for all of us, and the EU is committed to keep engaging alongside the Court and AGA to foster democratic governance and promote and protect Human Rights on the continent,” Mr Alban Biaussat, Policy and Programme Manager-Democratic Governance and Human Rights EU Delegation to the AU.

Mr Biaussat stated at a three-day African Court Media Training for Senior Editors and Journalists in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and noted that, the EU currently supported the AGA via a dedicated 25 million Euros programme which notably directly provided grant funding and complementary needs-based technical assistance the Court.

He said this support specifically aimed at encouraging AU Member States to implement the various AGA-related norms, decisions and recommendations; at raising awareness of the Court’s mandate among African citizens.

It also seeks to encourage collaboration and synergies with other AGA organs and other with regional institutions and civil society organisations across Africa; and to strengthen the Court’s internal capacity, notably on communication.

“We all place great expectations in the capacity of professional media to contribute to inform the African people of the important and difficult work of the African Court, and thus help it achieve its ambitious independent mandate,” he said.

Ms Sophia Gallina, Head of GIZ Implemented Programme Strengthening Good Governance and Human Rights in Africa-AGA on her part noted that the African Court’s relentless and continuous efforts towards the creation of a special pool of skillful and knowledge-based journalists willing to publicize its work in the protection of human rights is highly commendable.

In this era where fake news and disinformation are threatening democracy and contributing to citizen’s dwindling confidence in the justice systems, the role of the traditional media cannot be over emphasized.

She noted that the proliferation of social media platforms notwithstanding, media Senior Editors and Journalists, more than ever, have the fundamental role to continue informing and educating the public about human rights, including; duties and responsibilities, and existing redress mechanisms.

“Specifically, the functioning of Courts, including the African Court, is incomplete if citizens have no knowledge of rule of law or existing redress mechanisms for human rights violations and abuses.

“This underscores the critical importance of this collaboration between the African Court and media, undertaking this training to purposively build the capacity of media practitioners on the Court’s work, facilitating exchange of experience and develop a cohort of senior journalists/editors who can act as future mentors for younger journalists interested in the work of the Court and human rights,” she noted.

Ms Gallina noted: “As the African Court marks its 15th anniversary this year, this is also a moment for all of us to reflect on the successes and challenges the court has faced so far and recommit ourselves to supporting the work of the Court.

“Informed and focused publicity on the work of the African Court will go a long way in ensuring its independence and enhancing the implementation of its judgements at all levels”