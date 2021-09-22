European Union plants 500 trees in Atewa forest as part of its 2021 Climate Week Activities

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana will plant 500 trees in the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area as part of its annual Climate Diplomacy Week.

The event, which takes place at Asikam, Kyebi on Tuesday 28 September 2021, will consist of the enrichment planting of various indigenous trees species in identified portions of Atewa Forest Reserve, which have suffered from farm encroachment and illegal chain saw activities.

The tree planting activities, involving youth groups in the Kyebi area as well as students from five schools in the Abuakwa South Municipal Area, will contribute to a global climate biodiversity knowledge and will benefit the youth groups and students in the future. The activity aims at protecting the Atewa forest, which is a water tower for most of the water bodies that supply communities with water. It is currently under threat of degradation.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Ghana, Ambassador Irchad Razaaly stated, “Fighting climate change and protecting the environment are key priorities for the European Union. This tree planting exercise is one of the many actions of the EU in Ghana on reforestation and protection of the biodiversity. Trees are essential for the preservation of our planet: they contribute to their environment over long periods of time by providing oxygen, improving air quality, climate amelioration, conserving water, preserving soil, and supporting wildlife.”

Key institutions are supporting the European Union Delegation to ensure buy-in, success and sustainability for the management of the trees planted at this event. They are EU Member States Embassies in Ghana, Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, Okyeman Environment Foundation, Concerned Citizens of Atewa Landscape, Forestry Services Division, A Rocha Ghana (NGO), five basic and secondary schools within the Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly and Citizens of Asikam.

Since 2018, the European Union Delegation to Ghana has organized Climate Week to create awareness about the impact of climate change and the need to protect the environment. This year’s celebration Dubbed “Let’s Get Circular” runs from 25 September to 1 October and focuses on Circular Economy.