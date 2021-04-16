ILLUSTRATION - Converted compact SUV: Mercedes is expanding its electric car fleet with the EQA. The GLA serves as the foundation. Photo: Daimler AG/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only in connection with the aforementioned text and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full
ILLUSTRATION - Converted compact SUV: Mercedes is expanding its electric car fleet with the EQA. The GLA serves as the foundation. Photo: Daimler AG/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only in connection with the aforementioned text and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full

(dpa-AFX) – Europe’s new car registrations surged in March due to last year’s exceptionally low base of comparison caused by the strict Covid-19 restrictions introduced in most markets in March 2020, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, or ACEA, said Friday.

Registrations of new passenger cars increased 87.3 per cent annually, in contrast to February’s 19.3-per-cent decline. About 1.06 million new cars were sold in the European Union in March compared to 567,253 during the same month in 2020.

Triple-digit gains were recorded by three of the four largest EU markets. Italy’s sales advanced 497.2 per cent, followed by a 191.7-per-cent rise in France. Spain’s new car sales were up 128.0 per cent.

The German market also showed strong gains, with sales up 35.9 per cent in March.

In the first quarter of 2021, EU demand for new cars grew by 3.2 per cent to reach 2.6 million units registered in total.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleChina’s economy sees record 18.3 percent growth in first quarter
Next articleDaimler preliminary Q1 results significantly above market view
Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
https://www.dpa-international.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here