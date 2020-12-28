The number of cases of online child abuse have significantly risen during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the European police body Europol.

Perpetrators are seeking out material online more intensively since the pandemic started, Europol director Catherine de Bolle told Funke media group.

De Bolle said perpetrators have also been trying to directly contact children who are spending more time online during lockdown, often without supervision.

There has been a sharp rise in this kind of online abuse, she said.

De Bolle said she is particularly concerned about the increase in children being sexually abused online during the pandemic.