Eurozone construction output falls in August

Eurozone construction output declined in August after rising for the first time in four months in July, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

Construction output declined 1.3 per cent month-on-month in August, in contrast to a 0.1 per cent rise in July. Building output decreased 1.3 per cent and civil engineering fell 1.9 per cent. On a yearly basis, construction output was down 1.6 per cent after rising 3.5 per cent in July.

Construction output in the EU27 fell 1.8 per cent month-on-month and by 1 per cent from the last year.