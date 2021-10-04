Eurozone ministers to look at surging energy prices

Eurozone finance ministers are due to discuss burgeoning consumer prices – particularly energy – at talks in Luxembourg on Monday.

The annual rate of inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro rose to 3.4 per cent in September, driven largely by surging energy prices, statistical office Eurostat said last week. The last time inflation was so high was September 2008.

Wholesale prices for natural gas have been soaring for months and the price of electricity has risen significantly, with consumers feeling the effects in many countries.

Energy prices rose 17.4 per cent year-on-year in September, Eurostat estimated. Many fear the changes could push vulnerable households into energy poverty in the coming cold months, potentially prompting a backlash against the European Union’s climate goals.

Members including Spain are calling for joint action at the EU level. France has introduced tariff ceilings and is planning energy bill relief; Italy has similar plans to help households.

As well as inflation, the eurozone ministers are also to discuss the implementation of their shared EU pandemic stimulus plan, as well as the focus of their work for the coming year.