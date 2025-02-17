Eurven Srl Group and BG Baidoo Global to Launch Recycling Initiative in April

In a historic move poised to transform Ghana’s waste management landscape, Italian firm Eurven Srl, in collaboration with its local partner BG Baidoo Global, will launch a pioneering recycling initiative in April 2025.

The commissioning and launching of the “Green Revolution Project,” as it is dubbed, seeks to redefine sustainability and environmental responsibility with cutting-edge recycling technology and green initiatives.

Mr. Brian Bismark Baidoo, President of BG Baidoo Global, emphasised the transformative potential of the Green Revolution Project in Africa.

Mr. Baidoo added that the goal of the project was to create a seamless system that not only reduces waste volume but also incentivises citizens to actively participate in recycling efforts.

“Ghana is poised to lead the way in adopting green technology and sustainable practices. This project will not only benefit our environment but also create opportunities for economic growth and job creation,” he said.

Mr. Carlo Alberto Baesso, President of Eurven Group, expressed readiness in coming to Ghana with his team to work hand in hand with the local government and the private sector.

Mr. Baesso stressed the company’s commitment to promoting sustainability and reducing environmental impact through innovative technology.

He further noted that their company would bring its revolutionary waste compactors and recycling systems to Ghana, which would be the first African country to adopt this technology.

The group has held preliminary discussions with Mr. Amin Abdul Rahaman, Chief Director at the Ministry of Local Government and Religious Affairs, who has expressed optimism about the project.

The discussions centred on the implementation of Eurven’s state-of-the-art recycling machines across key public spaces, supermarkets, shopping centres, and other high-traffic areas in Ghana.

”This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision for a cleaner, greener Ghana. The introduction of Eurven’s technology will not only address our waste management challenges but also create opportunities for economic growth and environmental sustainability,” Mr. Abdul Rahaman stated.

Eurven Srl is a leading Italian manufacturer of Eco Compactor/RVM machines, specialising in waste compaction and recycling systems, and has a presence in over 5 countries.

Its machines are a game-changer in waste management. Unlike traditional recycling systems, these machines use a unique compaction technology that reduces the volume of waste without crushing it, ensuring efficient storage and transportation.