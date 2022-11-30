Eva Adom-Amankwah Emerged Champion at Cape Coast National Open Tourney

Current women’s table tennis number one, Eva Adom-Amankwah of the Ghana Armed Forces emerged victor at the recently ended Cape Coast National Open Championship.

The event sanctioned by the GTTA which attracted over 200 male and female players across the country took place at the Accra Sports stadium last weekend.

In her quest to be the champion, Eva walloped her colleague Celia Baah Danso 3-2 (10-12, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7) in the finals to clinch the ultimate.

Described by the fans as one of the most intriguing finals, both players exhibited high levels of sportsmanships.

Speaking to this portal after the win, she expressed gratitude to her coach and management of the GAF table tennis club.

“I am so happy for this victory, it hasn’t been easy for me to play with an experienced player like Celia. But I want to thank my coach and all those who supported me in this competition,” she said.

She is aiming for more Laurels and playing actively adding that she is optimistic ahead of the 2023 African Games to be hosted in Ghana.

Eva Adom-Amankwah took home a whopping cash prize of Gh2500.