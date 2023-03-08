Evangelical Lutheran church cuts sod to construct educational complex

The Evangelical Lutheran Church has cut the sod for the construction of a GH12 million modern school complex at Moshie Zongo in Kumasi.

The facility, which would consist of 18-unit classroom blocks, library, computer laboratory, offices, teachers’ rooms, and other ancillary facilities, is to help promote education delivery in the mostly Muslim populated community in the Manhyia North constituency.

Bishop John Donkor, President of the Church, speaking at the ceremony, said it was the vision of the church to establish more schools across the country to promote quality education delivery for children.

He said the church had an obligation to support the government to deliver quality education to every Ghanaian child irrespective of where they lived or their social circumstances.

Bishop Donkor appealed to the government to consider giving back mission schools to their owners to help instill discipline among children in schools.

Mr Emmanuel Nti Kyei, Assembly Member for Yenyawoso Electoral Area, commended the church for establishing the school in the area and said it would help promote quality education.