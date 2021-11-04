Evangelical Presbyterian Church Celebrates Founders Week

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC), Ghana will celebrate its Founders Week from 7th to 14th November, this year.

The Week is in honour of the founding missionaries of the Church, which will be 174 years on November, 14 this year.

The Church which is the product of the missionary effort of the North German Missionary Society (Bremen Mission), begun at Peki with the arrival of Rev. Lorenz Wolf on 14th November, 1847.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. (Rtd.) Bliss Divine Agbeko Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ho on Wednesday, said the celebration will be on the theme “revive us again, o Lord.”

Outlining the programme of activities for the week, he said the week would be launched in all congregations of the Church on 7th November with a candlelight procession at 7 pm on the day.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Agbeko said on Wednesday, 10th November, there would be an exposition on the theme and telling of the history of the E.P Church.

The Moderator said there would be tolling of the Church’s bells on Saturday, November 13 at 0500 hours.

He said on that same day, there would be wreath laying ceremonies at the Church’s mission centres at Peki, Keta, Adaklu Waya, Anyako, Ho, Amedzofe and Akpafu Todzi at 5am.

The Moderator said on Sunday, November, 14 at 0730 hours, there would be a parade of the Church’s boys and girls’ brigades and hoisting of flags at the headquarters of the Church.

He disclosed that the celebrations would be climaxed with a thanksgiving and fundraising service, also in all congregations to raise funds for the Church’s water project.

Rt. Rev. Lt. Col. Agbeko appealed to members of the Church to participate fully in all the activities lined up for the celebration to make it a success.