Evangelical Presbyterian Church to begin education week celebration

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPC) will this weekend launch its 2023 Education Week celebration at EPCG, Mamprobi in Accra.

The week long celebration is on the theme, “Reaffirming the role of stakeholders in mission schools; the revival and restoration of the past glory.”

This was disclosed by Rev. Dr. Lawson Kwaku Dzanku, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church in Ho.

He stated that activities earmarked for the celebration are a debate on a selected topic by the Church’s Colleges of Education, cooking competitions, painting work on a selected theme and architectural exhibition by Senior High Schools (SHSs).

Rev. Dr. Dzanku said others are singing, cooking and quiz competitions at the Junior High school level and spelling B in Ewe and English for upper Primary pupils.

He said there would be spelling B in the local language and a drawing competition for lower primary pupils.

The Clerk continued that lower primary pupils would end their competitions at the circuit level whilst the upper primary and JHS would take theirs to the zonal level.

He said the art and cooking competition for SHSs and JHSs would be held on the same day, adding that the venue for the zonal finals would be communicated to the schools.

Rev. Dr. Dzanku stated that every attempt was being made to find enticing prizes for all levels and implored all stakeholders to make all activities earmarked for the week a success.

He noted that the Church would not compromise on the importance of quality improvement initiatives in its schools.

He called on all heads of the Church’s schools to beautify their school environments by planting fruit trees and flowers.

Rev. Dr. Dzanku said routine inspection of schools by the Education Unit would continue at all levels to provide counseling services to both teachers and students.

He expressed the Church’s sincerest gratitude and appreciation to local managers, heads of schools, students and pupils, parents and other stakeholders for their exceptional input that contributed to the growth of their schools.

He said the week would be climaxed by a thanksgiving service at EPCG, Lashibi in Accra on August 27, 2023.