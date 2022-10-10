Evangelist Agradaa Denied Bail Over Money-doubling Scam

Self-acclaimed evangelist, Patricia Asiedua previously called Nana Agradaa, on Monday, 10 October 2022, made her first appearance in court.

The court, however, denied the founder of Heaven Way Church, bail.

The case has since been adjourned to Thursday, 13 October 2022.

The police arrested the self-acclaimed evangelist, following allegations of a money-doubling scam levelled against her by some members of her church.

Meanwhile, the police have said anyone who is a victim of the alleged scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist in the investigation.

Formerly a fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, nicknamed Mama Pat, in April 2021, announced a conversion to Christianity, after which she immediately began to introduce herself as an official Evangelist of the faith.

In 2022, however, after noting with displeasure that people did not accord her the fear-laden reverence she was used to when she was an African Traditional Religion spiritual leader, she announced she was returning to the Agradaa era.

“I’m going back to take the Agradaa [Akan for thunder and lightning] because you’ve been fooling since I became Mama Pat,” she said.

Recently, it is reported she told her church members they would be beneficiaries of this ‘Sika Gari’ spiritual service.

She is said to have promised on TV to give away GHS300,000 to her congregation with the assurance they would experience a doubling of whatever money they individually gave her.

The news travelled and on Saturday, 8 October 2022, drew many people to her Heaven Way Church.

After receiving the monies from the eager congregation, Mama Pat allegedly shut the church doors after her sermon and run away leaving her distraught victims stranded at the church premises in Weija, Accra.