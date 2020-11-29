Apostle Dr. David Thomas Aboagye-Mensah, an Evangelist has commended and congratulated the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for his boldness in asking the first batch of the Free SHS programme to return to school to prepare for their WASCCE in the midst of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and criticisms from a section of the Ghanaian public.

In a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency(GNA) in Accra, Apostle Dr. Aboagye-Mensah who is also a lawyer by profession said, that singular act by the President showed that he was “ a man of courage, visionary and thoughtful” because many people in his position at the time would have panicked.

“Today, these batch of students have successfully completed their examinations, many of them performing excellently” he continued.

Apostle Dr. Aboagye-Mensah also congratulated the students whose performance according to the WAEC was among the best in the past five years.

He also congratulated Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Education Minister and his Deputy, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for “ thinking outside the box” to introduce the Double-Track system to absorb the overbearing number of students in the face of inadequate classrooms and dormitories.

Apostle Dr. Aboagye-Mensah also commended staff and PTAs of the various SHS for embracing the Free SHS and given off their best to ensure that “the system worked to perfection”

“That was because, the great efforts of the Presidency and the government would have come to nothing if they had not co-operated and done their best.”

He admonished the pioneering students of the programme to be disciplined and focused, while awaiting admission to institutions of higher learning and wherever they might find themselves to continue their education to justify the huge investments made in them.