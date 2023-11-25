Evangelist Mama Pat Ties the Knot with Pastor Asiamah

Evangelist Mama Pat, also known as Okomfo Agradaa, is once again making headlines following the emergence of a video purportedly capturing moments from her private wedding ceremony. What makes this revelation particularly surprising is that she is reportedly tying the knot with her junior pastor, Pastor Asiamah.

The close bond between the two has been a recent topic of discussion, with their intimate relationship often shared and playfully teased on social media. Although the specific details of the ceremony remain undisclosed, ghpage.com can verify that it took place within her residence, attended by a select few friends and family who received invitations.

The video showcases the couple in various affectionate poses, striking poses for the camera and further fueling public interest in their union.