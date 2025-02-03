Evangelist Urges Ghana’s Parliament to Restore Dignity After Chaotic Vetting Scuffle

Prominent evangelist Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has called on Ghana’s Members of Parliament to embody the integrity their title demands, following a chaotic disruption during the vetting of ministerial nominees last week that saw equipment damaged and tempers flare.

Speaking at the climax of the weeklong Prayerfest 2025 in Tema, the founder of the Worldwide Outreach Ministry admonished lawmakers to rise above petty clashes and lead by example.

“It’s deeply troubling to witness our Parliament descend into such disarray—again,” said Dr. Tetteh, referencing the January 30 scuffle and a similar incident in 2021. “We respect our leaders, but they must cultivate an environment worthy of that respect. How can they guide the nation if they cannot govern their own emotions?”

The evangelist’s sermon, delivered to a packed congregation at the Maranatha Assembly of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), struck a chord amid growing public frustration over political infighting. The event, themed “The God of Heaven, He Will Prosper Us,” drew thousands seeking spiritual renewal for the new year. Yet Tetteh’s message was as much civic as it was celestial.

“Emotions lack intellect,” he declared, urging MPs to prioritize national interest over personal grievances. “When lawmakers act impulsively, they betray the trust of citizens they swore to serve. Ghana deserves better.” His appeal resonated with worshippers like Grace Mensah, a trader from Ashaiman. “Our leaders fight like market women while our roads crumble,” she said. “Dr. Tetteh is right—prayer alone won’t fix this. They need conscience.”

The recent parliamentary upheaval, which delayed the approval of key government appointees, has reignited debates about decorum in Ghana’s legislature. Video clips of lawmakers shouting over each other and overturning microphones circulated widely on social media, drawing ridicule and despair. “This isn’t leadership; it’s a reality show,” tweeted political analyst Kofi Asare.

Dr. Tetteh, known for his outspoken stance on moral governance, linked the chaos to a broader erosion of values. “How can we ask God to prosper a nation whose leaders shame themselves publicly?” he asked, urging citizens to pray for a “spirit of wisdom” in Parliament. His critique found an ally in Rev. Iddi Yire, host pastor of the Prayerfest, who praised Tetteh’s “timely truth-telling.”

Yet beyond the pulpit, skepticism lingers. “MPs have short memories,” said taxi driver Kwame Osei. “They’ll pray today and brawl tomorrow.” For Dr. Tetteh, however, the solution lies in accountability. “Leadership isn’t a title—it’s a lifestyle. If you’re called ‘honourable,’ act like it.”

As Ghana navigates economic headwinds and social tensions, the evangelist’s challenge echoes beyond church walls: Will lawmakers heed the call, or will the next scuffle be just a hashtag away?