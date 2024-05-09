Evans Opoku Bobie’s vision for Asunafo North critiqued

In the throes of political campaigns, rhetoric often flies thick and fast, but beneath the clamor lies the substance of real issues facing constituents. Such is the case in the Asunafo North constituency, where the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Haruna Mohammed, known affectionately as (B.A), has taken a firm stance on the direction of development and representation in the region.

In a recent interview, Mohammed minced no words in his critique of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie, particularly regarding the prioritization of development projects. One of the central points of contention raised by Mohammed is the allocation of resources towards secondary projects. Rather than cutting sod for secondary city projects in the midst of an election year, Mohammed advocates for a more pragmatic approach, suggesting that the current MP should focus on commissioning secondary support projects that address the immediate needs of the community.

Mohammed didn’t shy away from highlighting what he perceives as a disparity in influential personalities between the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahafo region. He pointed to figures like Hon. Alhaji Collins Dauda and Hon. Eric Opoku as stalwarts within the NDC, contrasting them with what he sees as a lack of comparable influence within the NPP ranks.

Central to Mohammed’s vision for the Asunafo North district is a commitment to empowering its youth, artisans, and farmers. He outlined plans to provide financial benefits aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and economic independence, particularly in sectors like the timber market. Mohammed emphasized the importance of implementing measures to ensure that the timber business becomes a viable and lucrative avenue for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Education also features prominently in Mohammed’s agenda, with a pledge to provide scholarships for deserving students within the district. He expressed a desire to facilitate access to higher education, ensuring that no talented individual is hindered by financial constraints.

Turning to sports, Mohammed touted his achievements in the realm of community engagement and development. He claimed to have organized football tournaments across every town in the Asunafo North district, even citing the formation of Rejoice FC in Mim as a testament to his efforts. Mohammed criticized MP Evans Opoku Bobie, who also serves as the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, for purportedly neglecting community sporting events and failing to leverage his influence to promote local talent on a national stage.

Addressing allegations of sabotage regarding the demolition of an AstroTurf facility in Goaso the municipal capital, Mohammed firmly denied any involvement, urging the MP to focus on addressing issues affecting the constituency rather than resorting to baseless accusations.

As the electoral contest heats up, Haruna Mohammed’s vision for the Asunafo North district presents a compelling alternative to the status quo, emphasizing grassroots development, youth empowerment, and inclusive governance. Whether his promises translate into tangible outcomes remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the battle for the future of Asunafo North is well and truly underway.

–

Story by: Boakye-Sarfo Clement || Genesis Radio – Ahafo Region