Evelyn Dzato Presents African Championship Gold Medal To AGISS

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and Ghana Judo Association (GJA) on Wednesday supported Evelyn Dzato, a 16 year old form three student to present medals she has won in London and at the recent 2023 West African and African Judo Championships to her school, Accra Girls Senior High School.

Assistant Head Master of the school said they were so proud of her and promised that they will form a Judo Club in the school so that more girls join the sport and also learn about self defence and fitness.

He expressed that Evelyn Dzato has made a great achievement for the school and her family.

Farida Iddris, Administrative Manager of the GOC, Technical Director of the Ghana Judo Association, Coach Ezekiel Dodoo and General Secretary, Mr. John Kennedy Koranteng also expressed their joy about the feat.

Evelyn Dzato said she feels very proud, and will try to qualify to Paris 2024.