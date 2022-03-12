Event Planning Brand, The Night’s Clock Ghana Launched

An event planning and management brand, the Night’s Clock Ghana, has been launched in Accra, to provide outstanding services for individuals and organisations in planning events including weddings, birthdays, funerals, graduations and parties.

The Night’s Clock Ghana seeks to ease the stress people go through to get events organised, and aims to be the country’s most reliable and affordable event management brand.

The brand, which operates in Accra, and soon to extend its services to Kasoa and Tema, was outdoored at a conference dubbed: “Draspiration 2022”, organised by Lushdot Visions in collaboration with the Mount Zion Youth Ministry of the Apostolic Church of Ghana.

Lushdot Visions is a non-denominational and a non-governmental organisation, that is centered on youth empowerment.

It also provides life coaching services to young men and women.

The conference, which was on the theme: “You Are the Salt of the Earth”, was held purposely to boost the potentials of young entrepreneurs in the country.

Mr Oscar Etorko-Gbeku, Founder of The Night’s Clock Ghana, said the brand’s main objective was to save people from sleepless nights they went through trying to put things together for successful events.

He reiterated that the event and management hub worked tirelessly even through the night to relieve organisers of stress, hence the name, “The Night’s Clock”.

He said the brand was poised to pay attention to every detail about a booked event to deliver to customers’ ultimate satisfaction.

Mr Etorko-Gbeku said the brand consisted of three departments known as the stewards, the builders and the rangers, who worked together to deliver paper works and grounds work before and after an event.

He said: “We cater for every little thing that makes an event successful. We cover all aspects including food, decoration, photography, videography, sound, chairs and anything one can think of as far as event organisation is concerned.”