Event Vendors Association calls for support from Corporate Ghana

The Event Vendors Association of Ghana has called on government to partner the association as part of the effort to adequately contribute their quota towards the socio-economic growth and development of the country.

According to the Association, events have played a significant role in branding the country locally and internationally and forms part of the drive to market Ghana in every trade and business endeavours to the global world.

Addressing a news conference in Accra, the President of the Association, Mrs. Kate Hassan said the event industry will continue to support and partner the country’s tourism events such as the Year of return, December in GH, Taste of Ghana, Beyond the return among others.

Events forms part of the global community and runs through all activities hence government must come up with a comprehensive framework to support the industry saying their operations have enhanced the tourism industry which is also one of the highest contributor of foreign exchange earnings to the country.

“The industry have immensely promoted tourism, create jobs, entrepreneurship”, she said and explained that the private sector is the engine of growth thus stakeholders in the events value chain must collectively work together to help drive the country’s economy.

She said the Association has chalked 5 years since its inception and have made giant strides in the events space, pointing out that the Association’s vision and mission have brought its members to a good standing in its operations adding that membership strength is over 600 nationwide.

Mrs. Kate Hassan disclosed that Nigeria have a huge events industry which have propelled the country’s hospitality, tourism, entertainment industry, business and trade investments opportunities domestically and internationally hence Ghana must learn and share the Nigeria experience.

It is against these background that the Association is calling on Corporate Ghana, benevolent organisations, corporate bodies to support the Association through training, workshops, seminars, for skills development and however commended the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) for spearheading the initiative and explain the gesture as work in progress.

Turning the spotlight on some challenges of the Association, She said the COVID 19 pandemic impacted negatively on the operations of the Association and disclosed that the industry have bounced back saying prior to the pandemic people from the formal work place joined the Association as a result of its lucrative operations.

On utility tariffs, the Association in these regard is appealing to government to make it affordable for businesses to fervently operate in a win win situation.

The Association will hold its annual event dubbed, Ghana Event Industry Conference (GEIC) 2023 under the theme, “Adaptability and Implementation” at Takoradi in the Western region geared towards sustainable growth of trade and businesses.

Report by Ben LARYEA