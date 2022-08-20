Events to Follow on August 20-21

UN BOSS TO VISIT TURKEY A MONTH AFTER GRAIN ACCORD

UN chief Antonio Guterres will travel to Turkey on Saturday to visit the joint coordination center, a body set up by Turkey, Russia and Ukraine in July to oversee the grain export deal.

The UN boss and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Thursday. Turkey has positioned itself as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine in the months following the Russian operation in Ukraine.

SERBIAN LEADER TO HOST KOSOVO SERBS IN BELGRADE

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will welcome Kosovo Serbs to Belgrade on Sunday after a new round of EU-mediated normalization talks between Serbian and Kosovo leaders ended without an agreement.

Vucic will host representatives of the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its Kosovo and Metohija region, at the Palace of Serbia, the seat of the Serbian government, at 11:00 a.m. (9:00 GMT). A press conference is scheduled for the afternoon.

SCHOLZ TO BEGIN CANADA TOUR

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will begin a three-day tour of Canada on Sunday. He will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, less than two months after the two talked on the margins of the G7 Summit in Bavaria.

Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck and a delegation of German business executives will accompany Scholz on his travels to Montreal, Toronto and Stephenville on the western coast of Newfoundland as Germany looks to diversify its energy imports in the face of a looming gas crisis.

TAIWAN OPPOSITION TO BEGIN VISIT TO MAINLAND CHINA

Taiwan’s largest opposition party, the Kuomintang, will met with Taiwanese firms and students in mainland China for a week starting Sunday after finishing a 10-day quarantine.

The Beijing-friendly party said it was seeking to ease tensions following the island’s recent drive for separatism. There was no information on whether Kuomintang delegates would travel to Beijing or meet with Chinese officials.